Boise State women's gymnastics joining Mountain West Conference

Boise State women's gymnastics will compete in the Mountain West Conference in 2023. The Broncos previously competed in the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State women's gymnastics is set to compete in the Mountain West after the conference on Wednesday announced it was sponsoring the sport for the 2023-2024 academic year. The Broncos previously competed in the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference.

The addition of women's gymnastics gives the Mountain West Conference 19 sponsored sports. 17 of Boise State's 18 athletic programs will now be affiliated with the conference, with the lone exception being beach volleyball (Southland Conference).

Boise State, Air Force, San Jose State and Utah State will each compete in the Mountain West during the upcoming season. The conference plans to announce formats for regular season and postseason competition "soon."

"We are thrilled to be joining the Mountain West in this new era of gymnastics," Boise State head coach Tina Bird said. "It is an amazing opportunity for our program and we look forward to competing for Mountain West championships every year. We greatly appreciate the Mountain West Board of Directors and the conference's leadership during this process!"

Flip for joy 🤸‍♀️



The MW will add women's gymnastics as its 19th sponsored sport starting in 2023-24



📰: https://t.co/3xjMc7YEe2#AtThePEAK | #MWGYM pic.twitter.com/y8M3EmmvXh — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 24, 2023

The Broncos have a storied history in women's gymnastics. This spring, the program made its 15th-consecutive appearance in the NCAA Regional Championships, where it defeated BYU in the opening round.

On an individual level, junior duo Courtney Blackson and Emily Lopez both made it to the NCAA National Championships in Texas. Blackson's 9.925 on vault earned a national runner-up bid. Lopez finished tied for 18th on bars after posting a 9.900.

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said adding women's gymnastics allows the conference to create "more opportunities for female student-athletes to compete at the highest level."

In our ✨ 𝑴𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝑾𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑬𝒓𝒂 ✨

We couldn't be more excited to take part in the inaugural Mountain West gymnastics season beginning in 2023-24.



🔗: https://t.co/ILdk3hfv4r#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/Mxg1DrbFrg — Boise State Gymnastics (@BroncoSportsGYM) May 24, 2023

Boise State Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey said his department is "excited and grateful" for the Mountain West's addition of women's gymnastics as a sponsored sport.

"Boise State gymnastics has a proud, long-standing championship tradition and I look forward to supporting our student-athletes and coaches in this new era, as they compete for Mountain West titles," Dickey said Wednesday.

To read reaction from head coaches joining the Mountain West, click here.

Watch more Sports: