'It's unbelievable': Holani's return sets high bar for Boise State's running backs

With George Holani and Ashton Jeanty back in Boise, plus the addition of Breezy Dubar out of Texas, the Broncos' running backs are poised to tear up 2023 opponents.

BOISE, Idaho — Bronco Nation received great news on New Year's Day, as Boise State running back George Holani announced on Twitter he will return for another ride in 2023.

The former Mountain West Freshman of the Year kept it short and sweet, in Holani fashion, posting a tweet that read, "NEW YEAR SAME TEAM! #NOTDONEYET." The news is exactly what Boise State fans wanted to hear as the Broncos look to build off this year's 10-win season.

Holani's 2022 campaign speaks for itself. The California native rushed for 1,157 yards this season and added 151 receiving yards. Holani also found the end zone 13 times.

On six different occasions, Holani rumbled for more than 100 yards on the ground, on his way to second team all-Mountain West honors – his second all-conference selection as a Bronco.

“He has vision, he’s strong, he runs through tackles, he has the ability to pass protect, he can catch the ball out the backfield, he’s a leader," running backs coach Keith Bhonapha said. "You know, he works hard, he has some really great intangibles."

There were concerns that Holani would take his shot in the upcoming NFL Draft, but instead he is going to give it one more year on The Blue.

With Holani's return, the Broncos look stacked at the running back position for 2023. Not only do they have their feature back, but they also return all-Mountain West honorable mention player Ashton Jeanty.

This fall, Jeanty accounted for more than 800 yards in his true-freshman campaign. Boise State also added a new face, Breezy Dubar, one of the top running back recruits out of Texas.

Also, the Broncos have had great development from guys deeper down the depth chart like Elelyon Noa, Tyler Crowe and Kaden Dudley – three more guys Bhonapha is excited to have in 'the stable' next season.

"I mean, it's unbelievable to say, 'oh, I'm gonna get in here, I'm gonna have a back that rushes for 1,100, 1,200 yards. I'm gonna have a freshman that rushes for 800. You're gonna get one of the top backs out of Texas to Boise State.' I mean, I'd be lying, you know," Bhonapha said. "I think it's a testament to what this program is all about. I really am excited about my room and just the way they've grown together and watching them grow over the course of the season."

The good news continued Monday for Bronco Nation, as redshirt-senior tight end Riley Smith also announced his return to The Blue for 2023. The veteran leader took to Twitter to say, "Run It Back One More Time !!"

Smith posted career-highs in catches (25) and receiving yards (214) in 2022.