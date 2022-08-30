High school football rankings: Idaho's top 5 teams in each classification

Three Treasure Valley programs highlight Idaho's top 5A teams entering Week 2. At the 4A level, a pair of winless squads remain atop the rankings.

BOISE, Idaho — High school football season officially kicked off last weekend with a loaded Week 1 schedule. Idaho experts received a glimpse of how each program compares to preseason expectations and where they rank among classification competitors.

Meridian earned the biggest 5A boost in the state media poll Tuesday, jumping from No. 5 to No. 3 for Week 2. The Warriors get to enjoy a bye this week after back-to-back wins over Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) powerhouses Eagle and Mountain View.

At the 4A level, Minico punched a ticket into the media's top-five list after a 2-0 start to the season. The Spartans defeated interstate opponent Beaver 24-14 at the Rocky Mountain Rumble Aug. 26. Minico squares off with another Utah program Friday at Ridgeline High School.

Homedale maintained its No. 1 spot in the 3A rankings Tuesday, still riding the hype from a Week 0 beatdown of California's Laguna Beach High School. While the same names appear in this week's 2A state media poll, two teams swapped spots at No. 2 and No. 4.

The prep football rankings are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho:

5A:

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (11) 2-0 59 1

2. Rigby (1) 2-0 48 2

3. Meridian 2-0 34 5

4. Highland 0-1 17 3

5. Mountain View 0-1 13 4

Others receiving votes: Borah 5, Eagle 1, Lewiston 1, Madison 1, Owyhee 1.

4A:

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (10) 0-1 52 1

2. Sandpoint 0-1 36 2

3. Blackfoot (1) 1-0 33 4

4. Bishop Kelly (1) 1-0 32 5

5. Minico 2-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Pocatello 10, Lakeland 5, Burley 1.

3A:

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (10) 1-0 58 1

2. Sugar-Salem (2) 2-0 47 2

3. Weiser 1-0 36 3

4. Gooding 1-0 16 4

5. Kimberly 1-0 10 —

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 8, Marsh Valley 3, Snake River 2.

2A:

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (11) 1-0 57 1

2. Kellogg (1) 1-0 35 t-4

3. North Fremont 1-0 27 3

4. Firth 0-1 24 2

5. Melba 1-0 21 t-4

Others receiving votes: Declo 7, Cole Valley Christian 5, Bear Lake 4.

1A DIVISION I:

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (12) 1-0 60 1

2. Raft River 0-0 45 2

3. Butte County 1-0 38 3

4. Prairie 0-1 12 4

5. Kamiah 1-0 8 —

Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 6, Genesee 3, Grace 3, Notus 2, Lapwai 1, Troy 1, Clearwater Valley 1.

1A DIVISION II:

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (12) 1-0 60 1

2. Castleford 1-0 47 2

3. Council 1-0 33 3

4. Dietrich 1-0 21 5

5. Camas County 1-0 9 —

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 5, Rockland 3, Mullan 2.

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Jack Schemmel, KMVT

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Eric Moon, KIFI

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Allan Steele, Post Register

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune

