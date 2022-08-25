Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho prep teams battle in Week 1

BOISE, Idaho — Following last weekend's teaser of 15 'Week 0' contests, the Idaho high school football season hits the gas pedal with a full schedule of Week 1 matchups the next three days across the Gem State.
Action kicks off Thursday at 7 p.m. with a 5A vs. 4A bout between Capital and Bishop Kelly at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles look to bounce back from last week's shutout loss to Borah, while the Knights eye a statement opening win.
Friday's 5A lineup features multiple premiers matchups, including Coeur d'Alene at Rocky Mountain, Mountain View at Meridian and Timberline vs. Borah.
At the 3A level, four of Idaho's top-five teams will hit the gridiron this weekend in Sugar-Salem, Weiser, Gooding and Snake River. For a full breakdown of the state's top teams in each classification for Week 1, check out the Idaho high school football media poll here.
Missed the action during Week 0? Visit KTVB's YouTube page for highlights, or click here to see last week's final scores.
At 10:35 p.m. MT, Friday Night Football will be live on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Brady Frederick will have highlights from games from around the Treasure Valley.
Following the show, individual game highlights will be added to this article. Make sure to check back during Friday's contests for updated scores around southern Idaho.
Don't see your score? Feel free to text it directly to KTVB at 208-321-5614. You can also send in pictures and videos from your games, we may show them on air and/or online.
5A
Bishop Kelly Knights (0-0) vs. Capital Eagles (0-1)
- 7 p.m. Thursday - Dona Larsen Park
Mountain View Mavericks (0-0) vs. Meridian Warriors (1-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Meridian High School
Coeur d'Alene Vikings (0-1) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (1-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Rocky Mountain High School
Owyhee Storm (1-0) vs. Centennial Patriots (0-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Centennial High School
Skyview Hawks (0-1) vs. Kuna Kavemen (1-0)
- 7 p.m. - Friday - Kuna High School
Middleton Vikings (0-1) vs. Nampa Bulldogs (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Nampa High School
Timberline Wolves (0-1) vs. Borah Lions (1-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Dona Larsen Park
Boise Brave (1-0) vs. Ridgevue Warhawks (0-0)
- 11 a.m. Saturday - Ridgevue High School
4A
Blackfoot Broncos (0-0) vs. Emmett Huskies (0-0)
- 6 p.m. Friday - Emmett High School
Twin Falls Bruins (0-0) vs. Vallivue Falcons (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Vallivue High School
Fruitland Grizzlies (0-0) vs. Columbia Wildcats (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Columbia High School
Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (0-0) vs. Caldwell Cougars (0-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Caldwell High School
Beaver (Utah) vs. Minico Spartans (1-0)
- 5 p.m. Friday - Madison High School
Burley Bobcats (0-0) vs. Mountain Home Tigers (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Mountain Home High School
Gooding Senators (0-0) vs. Jerome Tigers (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Jerome High School
3A
McCall-Donnelly Vandals (0-0) vs. Wood River Wolverines (0-1)
- 6 p.m. Friday - Wood River High School
Payette Pirates (1-0) vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - New Plymouth High School
Buhl Indians (0-0) vs. Weiser Wolverines (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Weiser High School
Sugar-Salem Diggers (1-0) vs. Filer Wildcats (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Filer High School
Snake River Panthers (0-0) vs. Kimberly Bulldogs (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Kimberly High School
2A
Marsing Huskies (0-0) vs. Orofino Maniacs (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Orofino High School
Elko Indians (Nev.) (1-0) vs. Melba Mustangs (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Melba High School
Grangeville Bulldogs (0-0) vs. Cole Valley Christian Chargers (1-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Cole Valley Christian
Declo Hornets (0-0) vs. Nampa Christian Trojans (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Nampa Christian
West Jefferson Panthers (0-0) vs. Wendell Trojans (0-1)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Wendell High School
1A
Rockland Bulldogs (0-0) vs. Camas County Mushers (0-0)
- 4 p.m. Friday - Camas County
Hansen Huskies (0-0) vs. Watersprings Warriors (0-0)
- 4 p.m. Friday - Watersprings
Valley Vikings (0-0) vs. Butte County Pirates (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Butte County
Dietrich Blue Devils (0-0 vs. Rimrock Raiders (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Rimrock
Tri-Valley Titans (0-0) vs. Idaho City Wildcats (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Idaho City
Carey Panthers (0-0) vs. Grace Grizzlies (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Grace
Wilder Wildcats (0-0) vs. Murtaugh Red Devils (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Murtaugh
Castleford Wolves (0-0) vs. Challis Vikings (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Challis
Hagerman Pirates (0-0) vs. Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Greenleaf
Cascade Ramblers (0-0) vs. Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Horseshoe Bend High School
Shoshone Indians (0-0) vs. Mackay Miners (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Mackay
Lewis County Eagles (0-0) vs. Salmon River Savages (0-0)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Salmon River
Kendrick Tigers (0-0) vs. Notus Pirates (0-0)
- 11 a.m. Saturday - Middleton High School
Council Lumberjacks (0-0) vs. Logos Knights (0-0)
- 2 p.m. Saturday - Grangeville High School
Clearwater Valley Rams (0-0) vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots (0-0)
- 2 p.m. Saturday - Middleton High School
Prairie Pirates (0-0) vs. Oakley Hornets (0-0)
- 5 p.m. Saturday - Middleton High School
Watch more Sports:
See all of our sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.