Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho prep teams battle in Week 1

Keep up with this weekend's scores and highlights from prep football contests across southern Idaho here. SIC action kicks off Thursday at Dona Larsen Park.

BOISE, Idaho — Following last weekend's teaser of 15 'Week 0' contests, the Idaho high school football season hits the gas pedal with a full schedule of Week 1 matchups the next three days across the Gem State.

Action kicks off Thursday at 7 p.m. with a 5A vs. 4A bout between Capital and Bishop Kelly at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles look to bounce back from last week's shutout loss to Borah, while the Knights eye a statement opening win.

Friday's 5A lineup features multiple premiers matchups, including Coeur d'Alene at Rocky Mountain, Mountain View at Meridian and Timberline vs. Borah.

At the 3A level, four of Idaho's top-five teams will hit the gridiron this weekend in Sugar-Salem, Weiser, Gooding and Snake River. For a full breakdown of the state's top teams in each classification for Week 1, check out the Idaho high school football media poll here.

Missed the action during Week 0? Visit KTVB's YouTube page for highlights, or click here to see last week's final scores.

At 10:35 p.m. MT, Friday Night Football will be live on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Brady Frederick will have highlights from games from around the Treasure Valley.

Following the show, individual game highlights will be added to this article. Make sure to check back during Friday's contests for updated scores around southern Idaho.

Don't see your score? Feel free to text it directly to KTVB at 208-321-5614. You can also send in pictures and videos from your games, we may show them on air and/or online.

5A

Bishop Kelly Knights (0-0) vs. Capital Eagles (0-1)

7 p.m. Thursday - Dona Larsen Park

Mountain View Mavericks (0-0) vs. Meridian Warriors (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Meridian High School

Coeur d'Alene Vikings (0-1) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Rocky Mountain High School

Owyhee Storm (1-0) vs. Centennial Patriots (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday - Centennial High School

Skyview Hawks (0-1) vs. Kuna Kavemen (1-0)

7 p.m. - Friday - Kuna High School

Middleton Vikings (0-1) vs. Nampa Bulldogs (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Nampa High School

Timberline Wolves (0-1) vs. Borah Lions (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Dona Larsen Park

Boise Brave (1-0) vs. Ridgevue Warhawks (0-0)

11 a.m. Saturday - Ridgevue High School

4A

Blackfoot Broncos (0-0) vs. Emmett Huskies (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday - Emmett High School

Twin Falls Bruins (0-0) vs. Vallivue Falcons (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Vallivue High School

Fruitland Grizzlies (0-0) vs. Columbia Wildcats (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Columbia High School

Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (0-0) vs. Caldwell Cougars (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday - Caldwell High School

Beaver (Utah) vs. Minico Spartans (1-0)

5 p.m. Friday - Madison High School

Burley Bobcats (0-0) vs. Mountain Home Tigers (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Mountain Home High School

Gooding Senators (0-0) vs. Jerome Tigers (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Jerome High School

3A

McCall-Donnelly Vandals (0-0) vs. Wood River Wolverines (0-1)

6 p.m. Friday - Wood River High School

Payette Pirates (1-0) vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - New Plymouth High School

Buhl Indians (0-0) vs. Weiser Wolverines (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Weiser High School

Sugar-Salem Diggers (1-0) vs. Filer Wildcats (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Filer High School

Snake River Panthers (0-0) vs. Kimberly Bulldogs (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Kimberly High School

2A

Marsing Huskies (0-0) vs. Orofino Maniacs (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Orofino High School

Elko Indians (Nev.) (1-0) vs. Melba Mustangs (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Melba High School

Grangeville Bulldogs (0-0) vs. Cole Valley Christian Chargers (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Cole Valley Christian

Declo Hornets (0-0) vs. Nampa Christian Trojans (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Nampa Christian

West Jefferson Panthers (0-0) vs. Wendell Trojans (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday - Wendell High School

1A

Rockland Bulldogs (0-0) vs. Camas County Mushers (0-0)

4 p.m. Friday - Camas County

Hansen Huskies (0-0) vs. Watersprings Warriors (0-0)

4 p.m. Friday - Watersprings

Valley Vikings (0-0) vs. Butte County Pirates (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Butte County

Dietrich Blue Devils (0-0 vs. Rimrock Raiders (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Rimrock

Tri-Valley Titans (0-0) vs. Idaho City Wildcats (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Idaho City

Carey Panthers (0-0) vs. Grace Grizzlies (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Grace

Wilder Wildcats (0-0) vs. Murtaugh Red Devils (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Murtaugh

Castleford Wolves (0-0) vs. Challis Vikings (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Challis

Hagerman Pirates (0-0) vs. Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Greenleaf

Cascade Ramblers (0-0) vs. Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Horseshoe Bend High School

Shoshone Indians (0-0) vs. Mackay Miners (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Mackay

Lewis County Eagles (0-0) vs. Salmon River Savages (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday - Salmon River

Kendrick Tigers (0-0) vs. Notus Pirates (0-0)

11 a.m. Saturday - Middleton High School

Council Lumberjacks (0-0) vs. Logos Knights (0-0)

2 p.m. Saturday - Grangeville High School

Clearwater Valley Rams (0-0) vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots (0-0)

2 p.m. Saturday - Middleton High School

Prairie Pirates (0-0) vs. Oakley Hornets (0-0)

5 p.m. Saturday - Middleton High School

Watch more Sports: