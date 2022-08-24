Yotes using two-quarterback system with Boise duo in season opener

The Yotes will use platooning quarterbacks Saturday as the competition continues between Capital grad Ryan Hibbs and Boise State transfer Andy Peters.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho football team kicks off the 2022 campaign Saturday with a home contest against Frontier Conference foe Montana State University-Northern at 1 p.m. With less than 72 hours until the Yotes' opener, it's time to pick a starting quarterback.

Head coach Mike Moroski said earlier this summer the competition was down to Capital grad and returning starter Ryan Hibbs, and Timberline alum and Boise State transfer Andy Peters.

On Tuesday, Moroski finally revealed the long-awaited answer -- sort of. Turns out, both signal callers will see the field Saturday at Simplot Stadium in what is titled 'platooning quarterbacks.'

Hibbs will start the 1st quarter vs. the Lights, with Peters taking over to begin the 2nd quarter. The Boise natives will rotate throughout Saturday's battle.

Sometimes, the two-quarterback system can be tough on players or offensive schemes, but Moroski wants to make sure the Yotes find the quarterback that gives them the best chance to win the game.

Last fall, Hibbs tossed for 1,339 yards and 7 touchdowns in nine games played. Despite also starting in two games in 2020, the 2019 All-Southern Idaho Conference honoree is yet to win a starting job in a preseason camp.

Entering his junior campaign, Hibbs is embracing the competition in the Yotes' quarterback room.

"I think we're definitely making each other a lot better, just getting to see what each other sees and then also, you have to bring it everyday when the other person in the room is competing for your job, also bringing it," Hibbs said. "I think that's brought a whole new level of competition and I think it's really brought out the best in both of us."

After being named the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) Offensive Player of the Year and leading Timberline to the playoffs in 2019, Peters graduated high school early on walked on at Boise State.

Peters appeared in one game as a true freshman in 2020, a 51-17 loss to BYU on The Blue. With starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, and backup Jack Sears ruled out due to an injury, Peters eventually replaced third-string quarterback Cade Fennegan during the third quarter. Peters completed 4-of-8 passes for 8 yards before Fennegan eventually reentered the game.

In his first fall camp with the College of Idaho, Peters has put himself in a position to take over the quarterback reigns and is excited to help the Yotes chase NAIA greatness however he can.

"Not hard at all. I wanna see our guys ball, I wanna see us play at a super-high level and I wanna be able to go in, in the 2nd quarter and do the same thing," Peters said. "I wanna go in and help contribute to win the game. I'll be locked in and obviously staying warm on the sideline, just waiting for my opportunity."

