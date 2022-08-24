x
Idaho's top 5 high school football teams in each classification for Week 1

Following an early slate of Week 0 games, Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll saw some changes in the top 5.

BOISE, Idaho — Following last weekend's slate of 15 Week 0 high school football contests across the Gem State, there was little movement atop Tuesday's state media poll. 

Meridian punched its ticket into the top 5 rankings in the 5A classification, after a statement 36-14 win at home over Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) foe Eagle. The Warriors host another top 5 team Friday night in what could be KTVB's Game of the Week.

Bishop Kelly is the lone SIC program to appear in the statewide poll's rankings of the top 4A teams in the Gem State entering Week 1. The Knights open the season Thursday against Capital at Dona Larsen Park.

The prep football rankings are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho: 

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (10)          1-0       57        1

2. Rigby (2)                             1-0       49        2

3. Highland                              0-0       28        3

4. Mountain View                    0-0       26        4

5. Meridian                              1-0       17        —

Others receiving votes: Eagle 2, Lewiston 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Skyline (11)                         0-0       55        1

2. Sandpoint                            0-0       48        2

3. Pocatello                             0-0       30        3

4. Blackfoot                             0-0       19        4

5. Bishop Kelly                        0-0       12        t-5

Others receiving votes: Minico 11, Idaho Falls 2, Lakeland 2, Emmett 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Homedale (8)                      1-0       55        1

2. Sugar-Salem (3)                 1-0       48        2

3. Weiser (1)                           0-0       40        3

4. Gooding                              0-0       18        4

5. Snake River                        0-0       11        5

Others receiving votes: Timberlake 5, Buhl 1, Kimberly 1, Payette 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. West Side (10)                    0-0       54        1

2. Firth (1)                               0-0       49        2

3. North Fremont (1)               0-0       32        3

t-4. Kellogg                              0-0       15        t-4

t-4. Melba                                0-0       15        t-4

Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 6, Cole Valley Christian 4, Declo 3, Nampa Christian 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Oakley (11)                         0-0       59        1

2. Raft River (1)                      0-0       47        2

3. Butte County                       0-0       36        3

4. Prairie                                  0-0       22        4

5. Lapwai                                 0-0       10        5

Others receiving votes: Notus 3, Carey 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Kendrick (12)                      0-0       60        1

2. Castleford                           0-0       44        2

3. Council                                0-0       26        3

4. Rockland                             0-0       25        4

5. Dietrich                                0-0       9          5

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 7, Mullan 6, North Gem 3.

Voters: 

  • Joey DuBois, KPVI
  • Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal
  • Eric Moon, KIFI
  • Brady Frederick, KTVB
  • Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
  • Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
  • Allan Steele, Post Register
  • Jack Schemmel, KMVT
  • Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
  • Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
  • John Wustrow, Idaho Press
  • Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune

