Idaho's top 5 high school football teams in each classification for Week 1

Following an early slate of Week 0 games, Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll saw some changes in the top 5.

BOISE, Idaho — Following last weekend's slate of 15 Week 0 high school football contests across the Gem State, there was little movement atop Tuesday's state media poll.

Meridian punched its ticket into the top 5 rankings in the 5A classification, after a statement 36-14 win at home over Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) foe Eagle. The Warriors host another top 5 team Friday night in what could be KTVB's Game of the Week.

Bishop Kelly is the lone SIC program to appear in the statewide poll's rankings of the top 4A teams in the Gem State entering Week 1. The Knights open the season Thursday against Capital at Dona Larsen Park.

The prep football rankings are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho:

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (10) 1-0 57 1

2. Rigby (2) 1-0 49 2

3. Highland 0-0 28 3

4. Mountain View 0-0 26 4

5. Meridian 1-0 17 —

Others receiving votes: Eagle 2, Lewiston 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (11) 0-0 55 1

2. Sandpoint 0-0 48 2

3. Pocatello 0-0 30 3

4. Blackfoot 0-0 19 4

5. Bishop Kelly 0-0 12 t-5

Others receiving votes: Minico 11, Idaho Falls 2, Lakeland 2, Emmett 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (8) 1-0 55 1

2. Sugar-Salem (3) 1-0 48 2

3. Weiser (1) 0-0 40 3

4. Gooding 0-0 18 4

5. Snake River 0-0 11 5

Others receiving votes: Timberlake 5, Buhl 1, Kimberly 1, Payette 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (10) 0-0 54 1

2. Firth (1) 0-0 49 2

3. North Fremont (1) 0-0 32 3

t-4. Kellogg 0-0 15 t-4

t-4. Melba 0-0 15 t-4

Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 6, Cole Valley Christian 4, Declo 3, Nampa Christian 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 0-0 59 1

2. Raft River (1) 0-0 47 2

3. Butte County 0-0 36 3

4. Prairie 0-0 22 4

5. Lapwai 0-0 10 5

Others receiving votes: Notus 3, Carey 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (12) 0-0 60 1

2. Castleford 0-0 44 2

3. Council 0-0 26 3

4. Rockland 0-0 25 4

5. Dietrich 0-0 9 5

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 7, Mullan 6, North Gem 3.

Voters:

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal

Eric Moon, KIFI

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Allan Steele, Post Register

Jack Schemmel, KMVT

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune

Watch more Sports: