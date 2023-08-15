Friday Night Football: Opening week includes massive southern Idaho matchups

The 2023 high school football season has arrived! Find this week's matchups, follow live scores and watch Friday Night Football highlights here.

BOISE, Idaho — High school football season has arrived early in southern Idaho, with teams across the region set to begin their journey toward the 2023 state playoffs this weekend. The opening-week slate includes matchups between rivals and major contenders.

11 of the 13 squads in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference will be in action Friday night. The schedule includes a double-header event at Dona Larsen Park, with Capital hosting Borah at 5:30 p.m., before Timberline and Boise square off at 8 p.m.

With Mountain View and Nampa starting the season on byes, Owyhee will travel to face Madison at 7 p.m. Friday in eastern Idaho. At Thunder Stadium, Eagle will welcome Meridian in a rematch of last year's 5A SIC championship game. The Warriors defeated the Mustangs twice in 2022 on their way to a state runner-up finish.

4A squads Columbia and Skyview will host a pair of opponents from Nevada to start the season in Lowry and Elko, respectively. Minico travels to battle Thunder Ridge in Idaho Falls, while Payette visits Caldwell on Saturday.

KTVB plans to travel across the Treasure Valley to collect highlights and scores for our first Friday Night Football show of the season. Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Brady Frederick will be live around 10:35 p.m. Friday on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and KTVB's YouTube channel, brining Friday Night Football fans season-opening action.

Scroll down to find matchups, game times and locations for this weekend. Scores will be updated in real-time and highlights will be added during Friday Night Football.

Before action kicks off on the gridiron, be sure to vote below to decide KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Borah Lions vs. Capital Eagles

5:30 p.m. Friday - Dona Larsen Park

Timberline Wolves vs. Boise Brave

7 p.m. Friday - Dona Larsen Park

Centennial Patriots vs. Kuna Kavemen

7 p.m. Friday - Kuna High School

Meridian Warriors vs. Eagle Mustangs

7 p.m. Friday - Eagle High School

Middleton Vikings vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies

7 p.m. Friday - Rocky Mountain High School

Owyhee Storm vs. Madison Bobcats

7 p.m. Friday - Madison High School

4A

Lowry (Nevada) vs. Columbia Wildcats

7 p.m. Friday - Columbia High School

Elko (Nevada) vs. Skyview Hawks

7 p.m. Friday - Skyview High School

Minico Spartans vs. Thunder Ridge Titans (5A)

7 p.m. Friday - Thunder Ridge High School

Payette Pirates (3A) vs. Caldwell Cougars

7 p.m. Saturday - Caldwell High School

3A

South Fremont Cougars vs. Wood River Wolverines

6 p.m. Friday - Wood River High School

2A

Wendell Trojans vs. Cole Valley Christian Chargers

7 p.m. Saturday - Owyhee High School

1A

Wilder Wildcats vs. Horseshoe Bend Mustangs

7 p.m. Saturday - Horseshoe Bend High School

Watch more Sports:

See KTVB sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.