Friday Night Football: Opening week includes massive southern Idaho matchups

BOISE, Idaho — High school football season has arrived early in southern Idaho, with teams across the region set to begin their journey toward the 2023 state playoffs this weekend. The opening-week slate includes matchups between rivals and major contenders.
11 of the 13 squads in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference will be in action Friday night. The schedule includes a double-header event at Dona Larsen Park, with Capital hosting Borah at 5:30 p.m., before Timberline and Boise square off at 8 p.m.
With Mountain View and Nampa starting the season on byes, Owyhee will travel to face Madison at 7 p.m. Friday in eastern Idaho. At Thunder Stadium, Eagle will welcome Meridian in a rematch of last year's 5A SIC championship game. The Warriors defeated the Mustangs twice in 2022 on their way to a state runner-up finish.
4A squads Columbia and Skyview will host a pair of opponents from Nevada to start the season in Lowry and Elko, respectively. Minico travels to battle Thunder Ridge in Idaho Falls, while Payette visits Caldwell on Saturday.
KTVB plans to travel across the Treasure Valley to collect highlights and scores for our first Friday Night Football show of the season. Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Brady Frederick will be live around 10:35 p.m. Friday on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and KTVB's YouTube channel, brining Friday Night Football fans season-opening action.
Scroll down to find matchups, game times and locations for this weekend. Scores will be updated in real-time and highlights will be added during Friday Night Football.
Before action kicks off on the gridiron, be sure to vote below to decide KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:
5A
Borah Lions vs. Capital Eagles
- 5:30 p.m. Friday - Dona Larsen Park
Timberline Wolves vs. Boise Brave
- 7 p.m. Friday - Dona Larsen Park
Centennial Patriots vs. Kuna Kavemen
- 7 p.m. Friday - Kuna High School
Meridian Warriors vs. Eagle Mustangs
- 7 p.m. Friday - Eagle High School
Middleton Vikings vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies
- 7 p.m. Friday - Rocky Mountain High School
Owyhee Storm vs. Madison Bobcats
- 7 p.m. Friday - Madison High School
4A
Lowry (Nevada) vs. Columbia Wildcats
- 7 p.m. Friday - Columbia High School
Elko (Nevada) vs. Skyview Hawks
- 7 p.m. Friday - Skyview High School
Minico Spartans vs. Thunder Ridge Titans (5A)
- 7 p.m. Friday - Thunder Ridge High School
Payette Pirates (3A) vs. Caldwell Cougars
- 7 p.m. Saturday - Caldwell High School
3A
South Fremont Cougars vs. Wood River Wolverines
- 6 p.m. Friday - Wood River High School
2A
Wendell Trojans vs. Cole Valley Christian Chargers
- 7 p.m. Saturday - Owyhee High School
1A
Wilder Wildcats vs. Horseshoe Bend Mustangs
- 7 p.m. Saturday - Horseshoe Bend High School
