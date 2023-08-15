Idaho high school football rankings: Top 5 teams in each class entering 2023

Three 5A Southern Idaho Conference squads landed in Tuesday's preseason top five. Two of them will face off Friday night to start the season.

BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of this weekend's opening slate of high school football contests in the Gem State, Idaho sports journalists weighed in on who they believe the top teams are in each classification to create the 2023 preseason media poll.

At the 5A level, defending champion Rigby led the way with 13 first-place votes and 67 total points, followed by state runner-up Meridian with 49 points. The Warriors open the season on the road against Eagle on Friday in a rematch of last year's 5A Southern Idaho Conference title bout. The Mustangs also landed in the top five on Tuesday.

Bishop Kelly stands alone as the only 4A SIC squad in the classification's preseason top-five rankings. The Knights received three first-place votes to claim the No. 2 spot behind Skyline, who is targeting its fourth-straight championship in 2023.

The 2022 state champion was picked as the preseason No. 1 in all six classifications. Sugar-Salem (3A) and Oakley (1A DI) claimed all 14 available first-place votes. The 2A rankings saw a pair of squads receive more than six first-place votes.

The 2023 preseason prep football rankings are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho. Before Friday Night Football actions kicks off, be sure to vote in KTVB's Game of the Week poll:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) 2022 Pts

1. Rigby (13) 11-2 67

2. Meridian (1) 11-1 49

3. Highland 6-4 31

4. Eagle 6-4 28

5. Rocky Mountain 10-2 17

Others receiving votes: Mountain View 5, Lewiston 5, Post Falls 4, Madison 2, Middleton 2.

4A

Team (1st-place votes) 2022 Pts

1. Skyline (11) 10-3 68

2. Bishop Kelly (3) 12-1 58

3. Pocatello 5-5 30

4. Sandpoint 6-4 26

5. Minico 10-2 8

Others receiving votes: Emmett 7, Twin Falls 6, Burley 4, Lakeland 2, Hillcrest 1.

3A

Team (1st-place votes) 2022 Pts

1. Sugar-Salem (14) 11-0 70

2. Homedale 10-2 56

3. Weiser 10-2 26

4. Kimberly 7-3 22

5. Teton 8-3 12

Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 10, Snake River 9, Timberlake 4, Fruitland 1.

2A

Team (1st-place votes) 2022 Pts

1. Bear Lake (8) 10-1 62

2. West Side (6) 9-2 58

3. Firth 8-3 41

4. North Fremont 7-3 23

5. Aberdeen 7-4 10

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 5, Declo 3, Grangeville 3, Melba 2, Kellogg 2, St. Maries 1.

1A DI

Team (1st-place votes) 2022 Pts

1. Oakley (14) 10-1 70

2. Grace 9-2 47

3. Kamiah 9-2 42

4. Carey 8-3 13

t5. Notus 7-2 9

t5. Butte County 6-3 9

Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 6, Lighthouse Christian 6, Raft River 5, Murtaugh 3.

1A DII

Team (1st-place votes) 2022 Pts

1. Kendrick (13) 12-0 68

2. Dietrich 11-1 38

3. Camas County 7-3 29

4. Castleford 9-2 22

5. Rockland (1) 4-5 20

Others receiving votes: Council 16, Garden Valley 10, Mullan 7.

Voters: Adam Engel, Times-News

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Eric Moon, KIFI

Gianna Cefalu, KLEW

Teren Kowatsch, Lewiston Tribune

Jack Schemmel, KMVT

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Joey DuBois, KPVI

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal

Allan Steele, Post Register

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Watch more Sports:

See KTVB sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.