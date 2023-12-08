Prep preview: Owyhee enters 2023 energized after first state playoff appearance

Owyhee has won state titles in boys basketball, softball and two in baseball in just two years. The Storm are chasing that same feeling in football this fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Just two years after Owyhee High School was founded, the Storm have taken the 5A Southern Idaho Conference by storm. Owyhee has captured state championships in boys basketball, softball and went back-to-back in baseball.

"You just gotta compete. You can't have any doubt in your mind," junior linebacker Gage Haws said. "Just gotta keep going and trust that your team's good enough."

The football team, fresh off their first trip to the 5A state playoff tournament, is chasing that same feeling of standing alone on top.

"It's a lot of motivation, I think. We've been working at it," senior quarterback Matt Irwin said. "It wasn't a good feeling, that first year. That second year, it started to get better, and I feel like this year we'll be in a good competition for working toward state."

A big change in 2023 comes in the form of head coach Jason Burton. The former Borah High School football coach went 24-22 with the Lions and twice was named 5A SIC Coach of the Year.

After Sherm Blaser's departure, Burton was intrigued in the idea of building a program from the ground up, especially in a conference loaded with history.

"You hear these years of, you know, the golden years at Borah and these teams and what not. So, you're always like, 'man, it would be awesome to build a school,'" Burton said. "Having that opportunity to come in here year three, it definitely one of the selling points in why I applied here."

For the players, the biggest boost Burton brings has been culture and energy. Senior defensive lineman Jack Young told KTVB said despite knowing Burton for just a few months, he would "run through a brick wall" for the first-year leader.

"Our coaching staff and all the players kind of just connected, bought into the team and just made it more of like a family then a team," sophomore wide receiver Ryan Brekke added. "You know, (Burton) gives you a little talk, gives you a smack on the head, it really just generates the energy that you need in football."

With less than a week to kickoff, practice has been more competitive than ever out on North Owyhee Storm Avenue. Owyhee returns at least six starters on each side of the ball, creating an 'iron sharpens iron' mentality each day, according to Haws.

"We've just been excited. We have a lot of energy, getting ready to get juiced and get into it," Young added.

The hopes are high this fall as the Storm rises. With all the community support Owyhee has seen, they had to extend their bleachers underneath the Friday night lights.

"This was all packed every single game, so they're adding more bleachers so we can add on so we can get more people," Burton said. "That's what we talk about, we want people coming out west and really having this home-field advantage. Have the student section, have the band, have the cheerleaders, color guard, everyone involved that's part of this community – something that we can celebrate on Friday nights – is something we're definitely looking forward to."

The Burton era at Owyhee kicks off on Friday, Aug. 18. The Storm hit the road to face Madison in Rexburg.

KTVB's Friday Night Football prep previews continue with the Boise Brave and Middleton Vikings on Saturday. More preview stories will be linked below each day:

Watch more Sports:

See KTVB sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.