Prep preview: Capital maintains tradition with new coach, new system

The 5A SIC powerhouse struggled last fall, going 2-7. The Eagles found a new leader with a history of success this offseason in Kevin Hastin.

BOISE, Idaho — The Capital High School football team turned some heads this summer. The Eagles made it all the way to the championship game of the 11th annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 7-on-7 Tournament, falling in a 28-26 battle to reigning 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) champion Meridian.

This fall, Capital looks a lot different. First-year head coach Kevin Hastin takes over the program after previously serving as an assistant at Owyhee. Hastin has over a decade of experience from stops across the West Coast.

So far, change is good for the 5A powerhouse, after going a rare 2-7 last year under Jay Bohner.

When KTVB joined the Eagles on Monday night, a little bit of football weather was in the area, ruined by some anti-football spots of lightning. With kickoff less than two weeks away, Capital can't afford to lose any time, moving things inside as they continue preseason camp.

"I feel like we were able to install some defensive stuff and they looked really solid, they're moving really quick and we looked really good today," junior quarterback AJ Danaha said.

These final two weeks of prep are essential, especially with Hastin taking the reigns.

"Capital has great tradition, just have been very impressed with the people here and definitely the kids," Hastin said. "It's been a treat to coach them the last few months and excited for this upcoming season."

The Eagles' new leader is installing a new offense with more balance, more spacing and more variety.

"Everything is a lot more spread out and we really have guys in places where we need them," Danaha said.

Hastin is also committed to helping his players develop as young men, and "makes us better at life," according to Danaha.

"Great coach, a lot of heart, loves the program. You can tell he knows what he's doing," senior wide receiver and team captain Brody Call said.

The proven head coach is also making the effort to carry on tradition, learning all about the Gurkha warriors. 'Gurkha Stick' has been Capital's identity for over 60 years, and "means a ton to the program," Hastin said.

"You watch the games when you were a kid and you see just a few people wearing that black helmet on defense and you're wondering what it's about," Call said. "It's a weekly thing, you gotta win to get one."

Keeping up tradition is important amid so much change, as the "black helmet means everything" to the storied program in Boise.

2023 brings a new coach, a new system, new senior captains and hopefully for Capital fans, new success on the field. The Eagles are chasing their first 5A state championship since 1991, although they are a regular in the post-season tournament.

"They've exemplified everything we're trying to build in our athletes," Hastin said of this year's captains. "Making everyone around them better. You know, we're excited for the challenge. So, we're very happy."

The theme of tradition continues in week one, as Capital starts the season against cross-town rival Borah on Friday, Aug. 18, at Dona Larsen Park. Both programs are looking to get off to a hot start this year. In last year's season-opener, the Lions shut the Eagles out 21-0.

