Prep preview: Rocky Mountain chases fourth state title as Criner returns to driver's seat

Scott Criner is back as the Grizzlies' head coach this fall. Boise State greats Winston Venable and Quintin Mikell have also joined the coaching staff.

Example video title will go here for this video

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Rocky Mountain High School football team is looking to continue what has been a decade of dominance in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC). The Grizzlies are chasing their fourth state title since 2015 this fall.

During that 5A championship run eight years ago, Rocky Mountain was led by Scott Criner, a successful and well-known presence in the local Friday Night Football scene. Criner is back at the helm of the powerhouse program in 2023, after Chris Culig took the head-coaching job at Bishop Kelly High School in February.

When the Grizzlies captured their second and third rings in 2018 and 2020 under Culig, Criner served as the program's offensive coordinator. With a familiar leader, things shouldn't look too different at Rocky, but Criner did tell KTVB this group has a bond that sticks out across his 43-year career.

Team captain, tight end and defensive lineman Seva Mironov told KTVB this year's team is focused on getting "two hours better." Through winter workouts, summer conditioning and fall practices, two hours of improvement has been the Grizzlies' mantra.

"We don't want to go in the weight room and joke around for an hour, then waste an hour of our day getting worse," linebacker and captain Brody Swearhart said.

Despite being a perennial state-playoff power, the mentality remains the Grizzlies' constant focus.

"We don't talk about championships, we don't talk about anything beyond just what's happening today," Criner said. "If we do that, and we have good kids, then it usually ends up with some form of success."

There is another pillar to Rocky Mountain's preseason prep – 'U.M.A.E.,' which stands for unity, mindfulness, accountability and effort. Swearhart told KTVB the four letters are "what we live by this year."

Players even signed contracts this offseason to commit to their teammates.

"We're obviously just way more united and I feel like that's great for the team," wide receiver and captain Jaryn Ikebe said.

Last fall, Rocky rolled into the 5A state tournament with an 8-1 record, but did not receive a first-round bye due to missing the 5A SIC title game behind undefeated Meridian. The Grizzlies' lone loss came in a 14-12 slugfest against the Warriors.

Rocky Mountain quickly beat Kuna 51-10 and Post Falls 22-0 in northern Idaho to clinch a state-semifinal spot. However, the Grizzlies fell to eventual 5A champion Rigby 34-27 at their place. The returning players have been living it since last year's November semifinal exit.

"Our first day in the offseason, we came back and it was the first of December, we opened the weight room for lifting. Kids have to be there at 5:50 a.m. I pulled in at 5 a.m. to turn the lights on and get everything (ready), and there was already like eight, nine guys here at 5 a.m.," Criner said. "That comradery, that group – this is maybe one of the closest teams I've ever coached. This is year No. 43."

A lot goes into the season, but Rocky has dominated their preparation.

"It's fulfilling. It feels good just to know that you're works paying off, it's just not for no reason," Swearhart said.

Whether or not 2023 ends with a fourth state title on the press box, the Grizzlies have seen the progress.

"We have so many young guys filling in to starters (that are) exceeding expectations." Mironov said.

Rocky Mountain begins its run on Friday, Aug., 18 against 5A SIC opponent Middleton at home. Criner has brought in an impressive coaching staff this offseason, including the likes of former Boise State football standouts Winston Venable and Quintin Mikell, to name a few.

With plenty of football knowledge on staff, including long-time offensive line coach and now assistant head coach Eric Fillmore, and a foundation of trust among players, the Grizzlies will once again be giving the Gem State's best a run for their money.

"They're young, they're talented and we got guys – and of course we gotta stay healthy just like anyone else – but I like the chemistry of this football team and I like the athleticism," Criner said.

KTVB's prep previews will continue until the first Friday Night Football game kicks off. We will feature the Owyhee Storm on Thursday night. More preview stories will be linked below each day:

Watch more Sports:

See KTVB sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.