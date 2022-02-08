Boise natives compete to be Yotes' starting quarterback

Quarterback competitions take center stage at College of Idaho's first day of practice.

CALDWELL, Idaho — As the College of Idaho Yotes kicked off fall camp on Tuesday morning, the quarterback competition took center stage.

With no set starter, Boise natives Ryan Hibbs (Capital) and Ryan Peters (Timberline) are the top two candidates battling for the job. Head coach Mike Moroski said he plans to name a starter a week prior to the yotes first game on august 27th.

“That’s what makes quarterbacks so much fun. There’s so much to it. There’s so much nuance. There’s so much responsibility,” Moroski said. “And I think these guys are really attempting to embrace all of that.”

Peters joined the team in May, after transferring from BSU. He made his collegiate debut in his freshman season, completing 4-8 passes for 26 yards against BYU, his lone appearance for the Broncos.

Hibbs has been with the program since 2019. He has started in multiple games but has yet to win starting job in a preseason camp. Both quarterbacks said they are up to the challenge.

“I think its good having somebody else in the room,” Hibbs said. “We can push each other and make each other better, and at the end of the day, I think the team as a whole is a better team having both of us on it.”

“It’s each of us, pushing each other to be the best we can be,” Peters said. “I know these things can be weird sometimes and there’s tension between guys, but me and Ryan are super cool with each other, and I think it benefits the team because the best guy is picked, and that means he earned it.”

While only one player will be named starter, Moroski said each of them will likely see the field this season, and that a competition will bring the best out of both of them.

“In terms of Ryan and Andy, its good to have too experience guys working hard together,” Moroski said. “Andy adapting, and Ryan figuring out how to become improve his game and become a more consistent threat. That’s what we want. We want a consistent threat at the quarterback.”

The Yotes kick off their football season on August 27th when they host MSU-Northern at 1 pm.

