Broncos' Jonah Dalmas named to 2022 Lou Groza Award Watch List

The Lou Groza Award recognizes the NCAA's best placekicker. Dalmas was one of 20 semifinalists for the award in 2021 after drilling 92.9% of his field goal attempts.

BOISE, Idaho — The preseason accolades continue to mount for Boise State junior kicker Jonah Dalmas ahead of the Broncos' 2022 campaign. On Wednesday, Dalmas was named to the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Watch List.

Since 1992, the award has recognized the top placekicker in college football and is widely known as the highest accomplishment for an NCAA kicker.

Following the Meridian native's All-Mountain West First Team 2021 season, Dalmas was one of 20 Lou Groza Award semifinalists. This year's semifinalists will be announced Nov. 3.

According to Wednesday's announcement, a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, Sports Information Directors (SIDs), media members, former Lou Groza Award finalists and current NFL kickers will cut down the list of 20 semifinalists to three finalists on Nov. 22. The 2022 winner will be announced Dec. 8.

Last fall, Dalmas made a program-record 26 field goals, the second-most in Mountain West history. Unsurprisingly for Bronco Nation, Dalmas was named 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West placekicker on July 21.

Following Boise State's 2021 victories over UTEP, Fresno State and Wyoming, Dalmas earned a Lou Groza "Star of the Week" nod. The former Rocky Mountain High School standout went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts against the Miners and Bulldogs, and made each of his three field goals vs. Wyoming.

Dalmas was the first Boise State placekicker to earn an All-Mountain West First Team bid since 2015 last season. His nearly-flawless sophomore campaign hasn't gone unnoticed by national media this offseason.

The Idaho native was named a Preseason All-Mountain West first teamer by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele earlier this summer, on top of his all-conference nod. Dalmas also appeared on Athlon Sports' 2022 Preseason All-America Third Team.

Dalmas led the county last fall with 2.17 field goals per game and ranked eighth nationally in scoring with 9.7 points per game. The Boise State junior ranked seventh in college football in field-goal percentage, making 26 of his 28 attempts (92.9%).

#BoiseState junior K Jonah Dalmas lands on the @LouGrozaAward preseason watch list, which honors the best place-kicker in the NCAA.



Dalmas set the school record and led the NCAA in field goals made last season (26).

The former football and soccer standout for Rocky Mountain won the 2016-2017 Gatorade State Soccer Player of the Year for the Grizzlies. He graduated from Rocky Mountain in 2017. That Fall, he left for a two-year church mission in Riverside, California.

After returning to the Treasure Valley, Dalmas said he was able to get in contact with some of Boise State's coaches, who decided to give him a 14-day tryout. Dalmas was added to the Broncos' roster after only a few days of the tryout period.

Dalmas earned the starting kicking job for Boise State in the fall of 2020. Fast forward two years and Dalmas leads active NCAA kickers with a career field-goal percentage of .917 (33-for-36).

The 2022 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Watch List includes two past winners in Michigan's Jake Moody (2021) and Syracuse placekicker Andre Szmyt. Sebastian Janikowski is the lone player to win the award multiple times, doing so in 1998 and 1999.

Colorado State's Cayden Camper, Dalmas, UNLV's Daniel Gutierrez, Hawaii's Matthew Shipley and Nevada's Brandon Talton represent the Mountain West Conference on the 2022 award watch list.

The Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award has announced the 2022 Preseason Watch List!



Read the full release here: https://t.co/HMMl3Llp9Z pic.twitter.com/WXJOAF2bsN — Lou Groza Award (@LouGrozaAward) July 27, 2022