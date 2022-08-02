Moscow High grad Veronica Ewers leads U.S. in historic women's Tour de France

2012 Moscow High School graduate Veronica Ewers led all U.S. riders and finished in 9th place in the 2022 Tour de France Femmes.

BOISE, Idaho — The next generation of Idaho cyclists have been making a splash across the pond lately on the world's biggest stage.

On July 25, Boise High School graduate Matteo Jorgensen capped off his Tour de France debut with an impressive 21st-place finish out of more than 130 riders. Then on Monday, the Gem State had a woman finish in the top 10.

Veronica Ewers, a 2012 graduate of Moscow High School, finished 9th in the Tour de France Femmes. Ewers turned pro less than one year ago, but still lead U.S. women with her top-10 finish.

Ewers turned in a 7th-place ride in the race's final stage and even had a top-five finish in stage four.

As the 208 was keeping tabs on Ewers' standing last week, Michelle reached out with this question about the race:

"Why is this the first woman's Tour de France held in 30 years?"

The last Tour de France Femmes was held in 1989, a big year for rock ballads, Batman and New Kids on the Block, but the last year for the women's Tour de France. You could have been born and have your own kids in elementary school in that amount of time.

In fact, most of this year's riders were under the age of 35. So, why was 1989 the last year the race was held? Well, a lack of money and limited media coverage, which has been a long-time problem for women's cycling.

For comparison, in the men's race, riders are competing for a $2.3 million euro purse, with the winner taking home $500,000 euros. For this year's Tour de France Femmes, the winner earned $50,000 euros, with total prize money of only $250,000.