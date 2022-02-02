Boise State, C of I football load up on Treasure Valley talent

The Broncos landed six local walk-ons on National Signing Day and the Yotes signed seven Gem State players to continue their careers in Caldwell.

BOISE, Idaho — Treasure Valley talent was on full display for National Signing Day as both the Boise State and College of Idaho football programs loaded up on local stars to join their 2022 signing classes.

Boise State head coach Andy Avalos announced the Broncos added seven walk-ons to their roster Wednesday, with six signees coming from southern Idaho high schools.

The Broncos landed four offensive players, including two running backs, an offensive lineman and a wide receiver.

Hunter Steacker joins Boise State as a wideout after playing both quarterback and wide receiver at 5A Rocky Mountain High School. Steacker (6-0, 169) was an all-state player as a senior.

Timberline High School's Taylor Marcum joins the backfield stable with three first team All-Southern Idaho Conference years under his belt. Marcum (6-1, 185) rumbled for 426 rushing yards and added 303 receiving yards with 13 total touchdowns as a senior.

Also joining the Broncos' running backs room is Eagle High School standout Ethan Mikita, who was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. Mikita (5-9, 199) ripped through opposing defenses with over 800 total yards and six touchdowns as a junior, but tore his ACL in the Mustangs' 2021 season opener.

Austin Schultsmeier (6-2, 257) - the Broncos' fourth offensive walk-on signed Wednesday - comes to Boise State from Mountain View High School. The offensive lineman was named offensive player of the game in the local East-West Shrine All Star Game.

Defensively, Boise State landed EDGE rusher Mason Jacobsen and linebacker Seth Knothe Wednesday, both reigning from the Treasure Valley.

Jacobsen (6-2, 225) is also listed by Boise State as a long snapper from Rocky Mountain High School. He played on both sides of the ball as a senior for the Grizzlies, amounting 76 tackles and adding a rushing touchdown.

Knothe (6-0, 188) is also a dual-position standout coming to Boise State from Bishop Kelly High School. He led the 4A Southern Idaho Conference in rushing with 1,949 yards and 33 touchdowns.

The Broncos seventh walk-on signed Wednesday in Wyatt Redding comes to Idaho from Washington's Sumner High School. Redding (6-0, 184) is a kicker who turned 90% of his kickoffs into touchbacks as a senior and averaged 42 yards per punt.

Over in Caldwell at the College of Idaho, the Yotes' football program landed a total of 16 players on National Signing Day, with seven joining the team from Gem State high schools as of press time.

The Yotes signed two commitments out of Bishop Kelly High School, with offensive lineman Marques McFadden II selecting C of I over the University of Idaho and linebacker Jake Inouye joining the squad.

C of I also scouted north Idaho in 2022 and landed defensive back Blake Hill out of Lewiston High School Wednesday.

The Yotes also brought in a pair of Treasure Valley quarterbacks, inking Vallivue's Casey Cope - who will play defensive back for C of I - and Emmett High School quarterback Caden Young.

Up front, Mountain View High School defensive lineman Tyler Halford is making his way to Caldwell for his collegiate football.

The Yotes also landed speedy running back Jackson Stampfli out of Eagle High School. Stampfli is a transfer who played his freshman season at Myrtle Beach Collegiate Post-Grad Academy in South Carolina.