Boise State's Scott Matlock named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

BOISE, Idaho — Another day, another preseason honor for Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock. On Monday, the fifth-year senior was named to the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List.

The award is given annually to the best defensive player in college football. The Homedale native is coming off an impressive 2021 campaign, where he led the Broncos with 8.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks.

Matlock compiled 41 total tackles in 12 starts last fall, en route to being named Second Team All-Mountain West.

On July 26, Matlock also was named a candidate for the 2022 Outland Trophy, which recognizes the best returning interior lineman in college football. While representing Boise State in Las Vegas for media days, Matlock earned All-Mountain West preseason honors.

For Boise State defensive line coach Frank Maile, Matlock's preparation and leadership has been nothing short of impressive.

"Ah man, it's been awesome. It's like having another coach in the room. If I'm not there, I know Scotty's going to be able to coach 'em up," Maile said. "I had my guys come up and install the calls, just to see what they know and when Scott comes up to teach, you would think he was the coach. Just to see how detailed he is with his preparation, it's been awesome to have him around."

The Bednarik Award is named in honor of Chuck "Concrete Charlie" Bednarik. The All-American at Pennsylvania was an All-Pro linebacker and center with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Semifinalists for the 2022 College Defensive Player of the Year will be revealed Nov. 1 and three finalists for the award will be announced Nov. 22.

The Bednarik Award winner will be recognized Dec. 8.

Six other Mountain West players appeared on the award's watch list Monday, including Vince Sanford (Air Force), Dequan Jackson (Colorado State), Evan Williams (Fresno State), Dom Peterson (Nevada), Patrick McMorris (San Diego State) and Viliami Fehoko (San Jose State).