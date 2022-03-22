2 dead in wrong-way Meridian crash

Police say a driver was headed west in the eastbound lanes of I-84 when he hit an oncoming car head-on.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Two men are dead after a head-on collision on Interstate 84 early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 1:19 a.m. east of Eagle Road in Meridian.

According to Idaho State Police, a 29-year-old man from Simi Valley, California, was driving the wrong way on the interstate, heading westbound in the eastbound lanes. The wrong-way driver's Toyota Corolla collided with an eastbound Hyundai Sonata driven by a 38-year-old man from Boise.

Both drivers were killed in the wreck.

Eastbound I-84 was closed for more than two hours as emergency crews worked at the scene. The lanes are now back open.

The names of the men killed have not been released. The collision remains under investigation.

Watch more Local News: