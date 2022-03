Westbound I-84 is blocked between Exit 92 and 94 near Mountain Home due to multiple crashes.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Update: ISP reported at 7:45 PM that all westbound lanes have reopened.

Idaho State Police (ISP) is reporting westbound I-84 is blocked due to multiple crashes between exit 92 and 94 near Mountain Home.

Westbound traffic is at a standstill with all lanes blocked.

Traffic is being diverted at Milepost 99.

All lanes are back open.@ISPHeadquarters https://t.co/hFIWZysvoo — Idaho State Police District 3 (@ISPWesternIdaho) March 10, 2022

