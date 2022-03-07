Caldwell woman dies after rollover crash on I-84 in Meridian

One of the drivers was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, succumbing to her injuries at the scene.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a crash on I-84 in Meridian Sunday.

Troopers say a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Kristina Carlson, 24, of Caldwell was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road in Meridian. The vehicle crossed lanes and side-swiped a 2021 Hyundai Kona, driven by a 52-year-old female from Boise.

The Chevrolet rolled and came to a stop between lanes three and four. Carlson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, succumbing to her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was not taken to the hospital.

ISP is conducting an investigation into the crash.

