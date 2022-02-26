ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls County

The collision occurred at the intersection of 4500 N. and 1600 E. in Twin Falls County, north of Buhl Saturday afternoon.

BUHL, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) announced it is investigating a fatal crash at 4500 N. and 1600 E. in Twin Falls County, north of Buhl Saturday.

According to an ISP news release, the collision occurred around 1:23 p.m. after a Ford truck traveling west on 4500 N. appeared to have failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the passenger side of a GMC one-ton truck traveling north on 1600 E.

The Ford F150 was driven by a 25-year-old man from Jerome. During the collision, ISP said the Ford rolled and came to a rest on the north side of the intersection.

The driver of the Ford truck died at the scene.

ISP said the GMC was driven by a 57-year-old man from Buhl. The drivers of both vehicles were not wearing their seatbelts and the driver of the GMC was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance, according to ISP.

The intersection of 4500 N. and 1600 E. was blocked for around five hours. ISP said evidence at the scene of the crash indicates alcohol may have contributed to the collision.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police and the evidence involving alcohol is part of the ongoing investigation.

Magic Valley Paramedics, Gooding Paramedics, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Buhl Police Department, Buhl Rural Fire District and Air St. Luke's assisted Idaho State Police at the scene.

Watch more Local News: