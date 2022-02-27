Two-vehicle crash on I-84, west of Jerome

Passengers from both vehicles were taken to local hospitals. There were no fatalities reported.

JEROME, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on I-84 west of Jerome, at approximately 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say a female, 29, from Hagerman, Idaho, was driving the wrong way in a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, westbound in the eastbound lane. Her car collided with a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck, driven by a male, 28, from Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Both drivers and a passenger in the semi-truck were transported via ground ambulance to local hospitals. The female driver was not wearing her seatbelt, but the two males in the semi were, according to police.

The left lanes for both eastbound and westbound were intermittently blocked for around seven hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

ISP is still investigating the accident.

