I-84 closed in Oregon from La Grande to Pendleton due to multiple crashes.

ODOT announced that I-84 is currently closed in both directions due to multiple crashes near milepost 230.

BOISE, Idaho — Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Monday afternoon that I-84 is closed to Eastbound and westbound traffic between La Grande and six miles east of Pendleton (Exit 265 to Exit 216).

ODOT stated that the closure is caused by multiple crashes near milepost 230 and that the closure is expected to last several hours.

I-84 is also closed to trucks in Ontario due to limited parking in Baker City and La Grande.

Oregon state highways 204 and 245 are also closed to all but local traffic because they are not viable detour routes.

People can receive updates by visiting TripCheck.com, calling 511 or (503)588-2941 for people outside of Oregon.

