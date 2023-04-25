Victim in fatal truck vs. electric motorcycle crash in Boise identified

The Ada County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the victim of a fatal truck vs. electric motorcycle crash on April 11 as 47-year-old Tyson Twilegar of Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the victim of a fatal truck vs. electric motorcycle crash as 47-year-old Tyson Twilegar of Boise.

According to Boise Police, the collision happened on April 11 at the intersection of Division Street and West Hale Street. Police said Twilegar, riding the electric motorcycle at the time, attempted to pass the truck on its left at the same time it made a left-hand turn.

The truck was stopped at the intersection for a pedestrian before turning left onto Hale Street. When the truck made the turn, it collided with the motorcycle.

According to the coroner's office, "lifesaving measures were unsuccessful," and Twilegar died in a Boise hospital on April 12 in the Intensive Care Unit. His cause of death is listed as traumatic blunt force injuries.

