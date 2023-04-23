Woman dies from crash in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A woman from Hailey has died following a crash on SH-75 near milepost 98 south of Bellevue in Blaine County. It happened around at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, April 23. She was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved.
According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 39-year-old man from Hailey was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla, when he crossed the line and crashed into a juvenile, driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado. The driver hit the Silverado head-on.
The passenger in the Corolla, a 39-year-old female of Hailey, died from her injuries at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital. A passenger in the Silverado, a 46-year-old-male, from Shoshone, was also taken to a hospital.
"The driver and passenger in the Corolla were wearing their seatbelts. The driver and passenger in the Silverado were not wearing their seatbelts," a press release stated.
ISP is investigating.
