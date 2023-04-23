Body recovered from Bruneau River in Owyhee County

The body was found on Friday, April 21.

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Owyhee County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit (IMSARU) have confirmed that a body was recovered on Friday, April 21 along the Bruneau River.

The Sheriff's office confirmed with KTVB that they had received a call late at night on Thursday, April 20 and that officials had to rappel down to recover the body. That was all they would confirm at this time.

On Facebook, IMSARU posted:

"Early Friday morning IMSARU received a request from Owyhee County Sheriff's Office to aid in the recovery of a deceased individual along the Bruneau River. The sheriff's office with Bruneau Fire Department, had located the subject hours earlier, had determined that the individual had fallen several hundred feet, and did not survive.

IMSARU deployed 15 members including its Technical Rescue Team to the area. The recovery require multiple anchors to be built using Unit vehicles, the construction of a high directional, several rappels, and a guided accent with a litter attendant. In total, the mission lasted 12 hours with 5 hours devoted specifically to the rope recovery. Extreme caution was taken by all members to mitigate rock fall, navigate wet terrain, and maintain safety in the steep and high-angle environment."

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office said that it would give more information to the public as it becomes available.

