It's baaaack: Idaho's annual spring sheep crossing

IDAHO, USA — Every year in Idaho, through the spring and summer, ranchers move their sheep up into the Boise National Forest. For drivers who are unaware of the crossing it can be quite a sight, and a headache.

This year the date for the annual spring sheep crossing is Monday, April 24. Beginning sometime between 9 to 9:30 a.m., in Eagle, on highway 55 and Beacon Light Road.

Every year, the crossing causes a little bit of traffic and a lot of people that want to see the event. Although it is Idaho, which is highly agrarian, it is not every day that one can view a blanket of sheep ambling across a highway.

The sheep crossing and move up to higher elevations is a tradition dating back around 100 years and having the sheep graze in forest is actually helpful to prevent fires and invigorates plant growth.

Sheep are not native to the state, but the animal was brought in sometime in the 1800's. Since their introduction to Idaho, sheepherders and farmers have been moving their herds every spring to higher elevations all over the state.

It is quite a sight to see and, for those who miss it, the herds are brought back down every fall.

