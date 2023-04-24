Fatal electric motorcycle crash in Boise

The crash happened on April 11 but officials were waiting to notify next of kin before releasing information to the public.

BOISE, Idaho — A crash that occurred earlier this month on April 11 resulted in a death. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), the electric motorcycle collided with a truck. The driver of the electric motorcycle died at the hospital on April 12.

The crash happened at Division Street and W. Hale St. According to police, detectives and the crash reconstruction team were at the scene where they found video evidence.

"The investigation showed the driver of a truck was headed southbound on Division Street and stopped at the intersection for a pedestrian before turning left onto Hale Street. The driver of the electric motorcycle was also traveling southbound on Division and attempted to pass the truck on the left at the same time the truck made the left-hand turn and the two vehicles collided," a press release stated.

BPD said they are still investigating the crash.

