Agents testify in Lori Vallow Daybell trial about the significance of Google searches, cell phone data

Two agents testified to digital evidence they collected between Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell and Alex Cox.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Week three of testimony in the Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell trial, ended Monday with special agents of the FBI on the stand telling the jury about concerning Google searches and cell phone tower data.

So far, the jury has heard from some family and friends including Lori Vallow's only surviving child Colby Ryan, as well as multiple police officers from Rexburg and Arizona. The jury has also seen body camera footage of law enforcement searching her apartment as well as the autopsy photos from Lori Vallow's children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, but KTVB investigative and courts reporter Alexandra Duggan was there:

Live updates

Cell phone tower data

3:23 p.m.: On Sept. 9, 2019, Ballance said Alex Cox's device was northwest of Lori Vallow's home between 2-3 a.m.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell also made multiple calls to each other on that morning around 7-8 a.m., Ballance said. He also reviewed communications between Chad Daybell and Alex Cox that day.

Just before 11 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2019, cell records revealed Alex Cox's device was located in Chad Daybell's backyard, where the children's bodies were found.

Court adjourns for the day.

3:00 p.m.: Nicholas Ballance, a special agent with the FBI, is on the stand. He is a member of the Cellular Analysis Survey Team. He is explaining to the jury how cell phone towers work.

Text messages

1:00 p.m.: Texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are shown from July 22, 2019, after Charles Vallow had died and Tammy Daybell was still alive:

Chad: Love you… missing you desperately but so excited to be with you

Lori: You will love it

Chad: Not as much as I love you

Lori: I love you. U will enjoy the scenery… looks like Kauai a lot!

Chad: Hopefully we will be there someday soon together

Lori: That is the plan!

Chad: And my greatest desire.

11:41 a.m.: The jury is seeing three phone numbers associated with Lori Vallow that were saved in her niece's phone -- Melani Boudreaux-Pawlowski -- as "Lily" and "Lolo."

Lori Vallow's number was also saved in Charles Vallow's Amazon account, even though she was living in Rexburg at the time and Charles Vallow was dead. This is the account police say she tried to order wedding rings and dresses on.

11:25 a.m.: Heideman with the FBI located multiple phones tied to Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow and Alex Cox. The police were able to narrow down the phone numbers to show which ones that were of interest to them to search.

Daybell had nine phone numbers, three of interest.

Some were listed on flight records, life insurance, email records and contact records for the Daybell family. One of his phone numbers was saved as a "Bishop Shumway" in Lori Vallow's iCloud account. Another was saved as "Melani 2" in Lori Vallow's iCloud account. A third was saved in Lori Vallow's second iCloud account as "Janie."

She also eventually saved one of his number's as "Bubby" in her account and in a separate account, saved as "Rebecca Shumway."

On Aug. 11, 2019, Lori Vallow texted Chad Daybell, "Birthday kisses all over."

Google searches

11:15 a.m.: Search histories from Lori Vallow's gmail account shows throughout the year, the user searched:

"Malachite"

"gerber life policy - life insurance for children - The Grow Up Plan"

"Phoenix pet services, craigslist, sell service dog"

"wedding bands made of malachite"

"Kennedy Elementary Rexburg Idaho phone number"

"define possess"

"how to get the back seat out of my Jeep Wrangler"

"Gilbert AZ news"

"wedding dresses, weddings dresses in Kauai"

11:10 a.m.: Search histories from Chad Daybell's gmail account shows throughout the year, the user searched:

"Ned snider 1996 death Louisiana" (Ned Schneider was the demon that Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell believed were possessing Charles Vallow, according to previous testimony)

"Ned Schneider Louisiana obituary 1997"

"June 26th star sign are cancer and leo compatible; may 4 sign; are taurus and leo compatible" (Lori Vallow's birthday is June 26, Tammy Daybell's birthday is May 4, and Chad Daybell is a Leo, the agent said).

"Malachite jewelry"

"Hiplos"

"When you surprise someone with accusations"

"Ssw wind; what is the definition of ssw wind what is the definition of ssw direction"

"Rhode Island area code"

11:00 a.m.: State calls Nicole Heideman with the FBI.

10:58 a.m.: John Thomas asked on cross examination if the account from Lori Vallow that Stubbs reviewed had any search history about killing her children. Stubbs said no.

10:44 a.m.: Lori Vallow's search history also showed around September of 2019 when the children went missing, the user of the account searched for the definition of "possess" and also searched for "how to remove the rear seat of my Jeep Wrangler."

Stubbs is shown pictures of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell's wedding in Hawaii on Nov. 5, 2019. He identifies them as pictures he got from a flash drive found in the couple's car.

10:22 a.m.: Stubbs said Lori Vallow's search history on Aug. 25, 2019 showed the user was looking for wedding rings, and ended up ordering two rings that totaled around $808. This was concerning to detectives because they knew Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were seeing each other and and Chad Daybell was still married to his wife at the time.

10:00 a.m.: Stubbs said Chad Daybell made a search on Sept. 8, 2019, the day Tylee Ryan was last seen, looking for information on the wind direction for the Sept. 9, 2019. This was the same day Chad Daybell texted his wife that he was going to be burning tree limbs in the backyard and that he shot a raccoon.

Multiple phones

9:02 a.m.: When a car associated with Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were searched in Hawaii, Stubbs said they found a notebook inside with a long list of email addresses and phone numbers. Stubbs said police also obtained warrants for 18 devices associated with Lori Vallow.

Another warrant was issued for the phones after the children's bodies were found on the Daybell property to get geolocation data in relation to certain areas of the backyard.

Police asked Google to drop a pin in the middle of Daybell's property and draw a circle 250 meters from the pin to see which devices were present in that circle around the time the children went missing -- this is known as geofencing. Officers did this with Lori Vallow's apartment, too.

The device associated with Alex Cox, Lori Vallow's brother, was the only device that had come back and forth multiple times between the two areas around the time the children went missing, Stubbs said.

8:48 a.m.: Summer Shiflet, Lori Vallow's sister, is in court today with her family.

8:43 a.m.: Det. David Stubbs with the Rexburg Police Department is back on the stand -- he is the officer who questioned Lori Vallow at her home on Nov. 26, 2019 regarding the whereabouts of JJ Vallow. He went back with a search warrant the next day.

He searched Melani Boudreux's apartment, now Melani Pawlowski, who is Lori Vallow's niece. Stubbs searched another apartment that was rented out to Lori Vallow but her brother Alex Cox was also living there. All three apartments were in the same complex in Rexburg.

Stubbs is describing how police can search what is on cell phones they obtain -- in order to obtain data from Google, police have to request it from the company itself.

Watch more Lori Vallow Trial: