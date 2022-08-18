Twin Falls Police award citizen who helped save a life on Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department recognized a Magic Valley man Tuesday after he helped save someone's life on the Perrine Bridge.
Earlier this week, Chief Craig Kingsbury presented Antonio I Venegas-Hernandez with the Chief's Partnership Award, after the Magic Valley man helped prevent a "suicidal male" from jumping off the bridge.
In a Facebook post, Twin Falls Police said Venegas-Hernandez stopped his car while driving across the bridge on the night of June 12. Venegas-Hernandez jumped in to help as officers held onto the man on the other side of the railing.
Venegas-Hernandez helped police hold onto the man as they waited for additional assistance on the Perrine Bridge.
Twin Falls Police said Venegas-Hernandez saved the man from going into the Snake River Canyon, almost 500 feet below.
"The TFPD would like to thank Mr. Venegas-Hernandez for his help during this situation that resulted in saving a life," the Facebook post said.
Venegas-Hernandez received a 'Chief's Partnership Award' wood plaque. The display reads, "The Courage of One Makes a Majority," as seen below:
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.