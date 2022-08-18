x
Twin Falls Police award citizen who helped save a life on Perrine Bridge

Antonio I Venegas-Hernandez stopped his car on the bridge and jumped in to help Twin Falls officers hold onto the man on the other side of the railing.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department recognized a Magic Valley man Tuesday after he helped save someone's life on the Perrine Bridge. 

Earlier this week, Chief Craig Kingsbury presented Antonio I Venegas-Hernandez with the Chief's Partnership Award, after the Magic Valley man helped prevent a "suicidal male" from jumping off the bridge.

In a Facebook post, Twin Falls Police said Venegas-Hernandez stopped his car while driving across the bridge on the night of June 12. Venegas-Hernandez jumped in to help as officers held onto the man on the other side of the railing. 

Venegas-Hernandez helped police hold onto the man as they waited for additional assistance on the Perrine Bridge. 

Twin Falls Police said Venegas-Hernandez saved the man from going into the Snake River Canyon, almost 500 feet below.

"The TFPD would like to thank Mr. Venegas-Hernandez for his help during this situation that resulted in saving a life," the Facebook post said. 

Venegas-Hernandez received a 'Chief's Partnership Award' wood plaque. The display reads, "The Courage of One Makes a Majority," as seen below:

Tonight Chief Kingsbury and members of the TFPD presented Antonio I Venegas-Hernandez with the chiefs partnership award....

Posted by Twin Falls Police Department on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

