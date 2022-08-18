Twin Falls Police award citizen who helped save a life on Perrine Bridge

Antonio I Venegas-Hernandez stopped his car on the bridge and jumped in to help Twin Falls officers hold onto the man on the other side of the railing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department recognized a Magic Valley man Tuesday after he helped save someone's life on the Perrine Bridge.

Earlier this week, Chief Craig Kingsbury presented Antonio I Venegas-Hernandez with the Chief's Partnership Award, after the Magic Valley man helped prevent a "suicidal male" from jumping off the bridge.

In a Facebook post, Twin Falls Police said Venegas-Hernandez stopped his car while driving across the bridge on the night of June 12. Venegas-Hernandez jumped in to help as officers held onto the man on the other side of the railing.

Venegas-Hernandez helped police hold onto the man as they waited for additional assistance on the Perrine Bridge.

Twin Falls Police said Venegas-Hernandez saved the man from going into the Snake River Canyon, almost 500 feet below.

"The TFPD would like to thank Mr. Venegas-Hernandez for his help during this situation that resulted in saving a life," the Facebook post said.

Venegas-Hernandez received a 'Chief's Partnership Award' wood plaque. The display reads, "The Courage of One Makes a Majority," as seen below:

Tonight Chief Kingsbury and members of the TFPD presented Antonio I Venegas-Hernandez with the chiefs partnership award.... Posted by Twin Falls Police Department on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Watch more Local News: