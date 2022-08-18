Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says

The man was driving a truck that went off the road and hit a drainage canal Wednesday afternoon.

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County.

Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.

The driver died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver's name has not been released, but next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

