Foot found in Yellowstone pool, investigation ongoing

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A Yellowstone employee found part of a foot in a shoe floating in a pool in the park on Tuesday. An investigation is ongoing and part of the park was closed temporarily.

The foot was found in Abyss Pool in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park, according to Morgan Warthin, the public affairs officer for Yellowstone.

After the discovery, rangers reopened the basin to visitors.

The pool where the foot was found is more than 50 feet deep making it one of the deepest hot springs in the park, Warthin said. Its temperature is 140 degrees.

No other details can be shared at this time, but the park plans to release additional information in the coming days.

