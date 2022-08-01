Six Idahoans awarded Idaho Medal of Honor

In 2004, the Idaho Medal of Honor was created by the Idaho Legislature as a way of recognizing first responders statewide for their heroic acts.

BOISE, Idaho — Six Iaw enforcement officers were awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor Wednesday, for demonstrating bravery and courage while on the job.

The medal awarding ceremony was held in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho Capital building at 2:30 p.m.

"Today we talk about the state's highest honor for law enforcement officers, firefighting professionals and emergency medical service providers: the Idaho Medal of Honor," Idaho Governor Brad Little said at the ceremony. "There are many types of public service, but our police, firefighters and first responders are the public servants who put their lives at risk every single day to respond to emergencies and keep our community safe."

The Idaho Medal of Honor was created in 2004 by the Idaho Legislature as a way of recognizing Idaho first responders and law enforcement statewide that go above and beyond while in the field. Award recipients exemplify what it means to be a hero.

"Every day they put on their uniform to go to work and they don't know what they will encounter," Gov. Little said. "Our first responders, firefighters and men and women in law enforcement do what most of us aren't capable of doing, and they deserve the utmost respect and support."

In 2005, emergency medical service (EMS) providers became eligible for the award.

This year's medal recipients include:

This year's nominations, which were all made by Idaho law enforcement agencies, were decided on March 2, by the Medal of Honor Commission.

To be eligible for the award, recipients must be a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or EMS provider that has been "killed or seriously injured or who distinguished himself or herself by exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of duty", according to the State of Idaho website.

"As I read about your heroic acts, I stand here in awe of you today," Gov. Little said. "You have demonstrated fearless dedication every single day so the rest of us can live our lives safely. Thank you for your courage and sacrifice."

