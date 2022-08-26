Small plane crashes near Caldwell Airport after losing power

The pilot took off from the airport around 4 p.m., but lost power shortly after takeoff, according to the Caldwell Fire Department.

BOISE, Idaho — A small plane crashed after it lost power near the Caldwell Airport Friday afternoon.

The pilot took off from the airport around 4 p.m., but lost power shortly after takeoff, according to the Caldwell Fire Department (CFD). The pilot then tried to circle back to try landing, but the plane flipped over in the process.

Caldwell Fire led the response and dispatched two fire engines, a Battalion Chief, and medical units. The Caldwell Police Department assisted with the response by controlling the crowd and handling traffic issues.

The pilot was able to extricate himself from the plane and no other injuries have been reported.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the plane to lose power, but an investigation is ongoing.

