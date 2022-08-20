Small plane crashes into field near US 95 in Canyon County

The two men on board the plane were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Canyon County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

WILDER, Idaho — A small plane carrying two men crashed in a field near the corner of US 95 and Howe Road in Wilder Friday evening.

Sergeant Michael Chamberlain with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office told KTVB the crash happened around 6 p.m. The two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 60s, reported engine trouble as they were flying to the Parma Airport Friday.

Chamberlain said the men were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

Watch more Local News: