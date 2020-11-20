How to start your own 7Cares Idaho Shares donation drive or be recognized as a KTVB 'Company that Cares'

Every 7Cares donation provides nutritious food to children, seniors, veterans, and families throughout Idaho, as well as housing and heating assistance.

BOISE, Idaho — This year KTVB's 7Cares Idaho Shares, Idaho's biggest annual food drive, is a two week online donation drive from Monday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 13.

You can donate online or by texting 7Cares to (208) 321-5614.

As the temperature drops, the need for food, shelter and aid grows. The goal is to fully stock the shelves and fill the coffers of these nonprofits for winter.

Any donation size is appreciated.

This year, there won't be any locations at Treasure Valley stores for people to drop off food.

If you want to start your own donation drive at work, school, church or among family and friends, you can designate a collection bin or other collection area and print this flyer so donors know which food items to give.

How to be recognized as a Company that Cares

If you want to be publicly recognized on television and KTVB’s digital platforms as a “Company that Cares” please consider making a cash donation of $10,000 or more. If you become a “Company that Cares” then you will be honored on KTVB as an example of corporate caring and neighbor-helping-neighbor.

Each day during the campaign, a Company that Cares will be featured on KTVB’s digital platforms and on television throughout multiple newscasts, as providing 100% matching funds for that day (up to the company’s total contribution).

The “7Cares Fund” is a fund in the Idaho Community Foundation.

To schedule your participation or learn more about 7Cares Idaho shares, contact Traci Liew, KTVB Community Service Director, at 208 321-5717 or tliew@ktvb.com.

To make a donation virtually to support these charities, visit the 7Cares Idaho Community Foundation MightCause website or donate below:

You can also send a check payable to the 7Cares Fund, Idaho Community Foundation, 210 W. State St., Boise, ID 83702.

