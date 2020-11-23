7Cares social media toolkit: How to spread the word to support 9 Idaho nonprofits

BOISE, Idaho — 7Cares Idaho Shares key talking points:
• 7Cares Idaho shares is a community safety net campaign started by KTVB in 2008. Its mission is to aid local charities serving the people in our communities who need help the most. The goal is to fully stock the shelves and fill the coffers of these nonprofits for winter. As the temperature drops, the need for food, shelter and aid grows.
• This year, instead of a single day of giving at donation sites across southwest Idaho, 7Cares Idaho Shares is a two week online donation drive from Monday, November 30 to Sunday, December 13.
• 2020 marks the 13th year for the annual event – Idaho’s biggest annual food drive.
• Since 2008, through donations from individuals and Idaho companies, 7Cares Idaho Shares has provided over 6.9 million meals to Idahoans.
• According to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, the number of Idahoans experiencing food insecurity is projected to rise by 16.2%, or an additional 93,800 people in 2020. Food insecurity among children in Idaho is projected to rise 22.1%, or an additional 42,300 children. Put another way, that’s one in six adults and one in four children.
• Every donation provides nutritious food to children, seniors, veterans, and families throughout Idaho, as well as housing and heating assistance. Scroll down to see a full list of nonprofit beneficiaries or click here.
• Each year, Idaho businesses step up in a big way to join the “Companies That Care,” donating generously to 7Cares Idaho Shares as part of their corporate community charitable giving. KTVB looks forward every year to sharing their stories with our community to honor and celebrate their compassion and caring. To learn more about Companies That Care, contact KTVB Community Service Director Traci Liew at tliew@ktvb.com.
• Learn everything you need to know about 7Cares or donate online at KTVB.COM/7cares.
7Cares partners and beneficiaries
All food and cash donations will be distributed to the following local charities:
To learn more about each nonprofit, see descriptions here.
The Idaho Food Bank (hunger relief)
River of Life Homeless Shelter (homeless shelter for men)
City Light Home for Women & Children (shelter home)
Lighthouse Rescue Mission of Nampa (homeless shelter for men)
Valley Women and Children’s Shelter of Nampa (women and children)
The Salvation Army of Ada County (families and children)
The Salvation Army of Caldwell (families and children)
The Salvation Army of Nampa (families and children)
The Salvation Army of Twin Falls (families and children)
