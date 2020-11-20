7Cares Idaho Shares fundraiser to go virtual for 2020: Here's what you need to know

The annual KTVB day of giving is now centered around a virtual donation drive November 30 through December 13.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB's 7Cares Idaho Shares, Idaho's biggest annual food drive, is going virtual for its 13th year to support several Idaho nonprofits while also keeping participants safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, instead of a single day of giving at donation sites across southwest Idaho, 7Cares Idaho Shares is a two week online donation drive from Monday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 13.

The mission of 7Cares Idaho Shares is to aid local charities serving the people in our communities who need help the most.

You can donate online or by texting 7Cares to (208) 321-5614.

Every donation provides nutritious food to children, seniors, veterans, and families throughout Idaho, as well as housing and heating assistance.

As the temperature drops, the need for food, shelter and aid grows. The goal is to fully stock the shelves and fill the coffers of these nonprofits for winter.

The donations will be distributed to the following local charities:

The Idaho Food Bank (hunger relief)

River of Life Homeless Shelter (homeless shelter for men)

City Light Home for Women & Children (shelter home)

Lighthouse Rescue Mission of Nampa (homeless shelter for men)

Valley Women and Children’s Shelter of Nampa (women and children)

The Salvation Army of Ada County (families and children)

The Salvation Army of Caldwell (families and children)

The Salvation Army of Nampa (families and children)

The Salvation Army of Twin Falls (families and children)

To make a donation virtually to support these charities, visit the 7Cares Idaho Community Foundation MightCause website or donate below:

According to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, the number of Idahoans experiencing food insecurity is projected to rise by 16.2%, or an additional 93,800 people in 2020. Food insecurity among children in Idaho is projected to rise 22.1%, or an additional 42,300 children. Put another way, that’s one in six adults and one in four children.

Each year, Idaho businesses step up in a big way to join the “Companies That Care,” donating generously to 7Cares Idaho Shares as part of their corporate community charitable giving. KTVB looks forward every year to sharing their stories with our community to honor and celebrate their compassion and caring. To learn more about Companies That Care, contact KTVB Community Service Director Traci Liew at tliew@ktvb.com.

