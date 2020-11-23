List of Idaho charities to get donations from the 7Cares Idaho Shares virtual fundraiser

Idaho's biggest annual food drive is all virtual for its 13th year.

KTVB's 7Cares Idaho Shares, Idaho's biggest annual food drive, is going virtual for its 13th year to support several Idaho nonprofits while also keeping participants safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more about 7Cares Idaho Shares, set for Nov. 30 through Dec. 13, and the virtual fundraiser here.

You can donate online or by texting 7Cares to (208) 321-5614.

The donations made to the 7Cares Idaho Shares fund in the Idaho Community Foundation will be distributed to the following nine local charities:

The Idaho Food Bank (hunger relief)

The Idaho Foodbank is the largest distributor of free food in the entire state. Last year, it distributed food for nearly 16 million meals through its statewide partner network and direct-service programs for children, adults and seniors. In addition to providing food to more than 179,000 Idahoans every month, the foodbank promotes good nutrition and healthy living through education and collaborative programs and partnerships.

River of Life Homeless Shelter (homeless shelter for men)

The Rescue Mission's River of Life, Boise’s largest shelter, has provided essential programs, services, and hope to homeless men since 1958. By identifying immediate needs and offering critical programs and spiritual care, River of Life has helped 250 men transition from homelessness to independent living this year.

City Light Home for Women & Children (shelter home)

The Rescue Mission’s City Light Home for Women and Children has provided a safe haven in Boise for homeless women and women with children since 2000. City Light offers programs to help women recover from homelessness and works with the children to break the cycle of poverty and offer hope for the future.

Lighthouse Rescue Mission of Nampa (homeless shelter for men)

The Rescue Mission’s Lighthouse Rescue Mission has provided a place of refuge for homeless men in Nampa since 1999. The Lighthouse offers meals to the community, shelter for homeless men, spiritual care, and recovery programs for men struggling with addictions.

Valley Women and Children’s Shelter of Nampa (women and children)

Since 2014, the Rescue Mission’s Valley Women and Children’s Shelter in Nampa has offered a safe and stable shelter for women and children to heal and recover from homelessness. Work search, nutritious meals, safe shelter, and children’s programs work together to help individuals achieve self-sufficiency.

The Salvation Army of Ada County (families and children)

For 130 years, The Salvation Army of Ada County has provided food, shelter and clothing to those in our community who are of the greatest need. Their unique school program provides pregnant and parenting teens with the resources they need to complete high school and go on to higher education. More than 39,000 people turn to the Salvation Army for help and hope throughout the year with 7,000 people receiving assistance at Christmas.

The Salvation Army of Caldwell (families and children)

The Salvation Army of Caldwell helps build healthy families through meaningful multi-generational programming. Access to nutritious food through their food pantry, which served over 14,000 people last year, is a key component as well as their Baby Haven Program helping low-income parents learn effective parenting tools for their infants and toddlers, all while earning incentives to help make ends meet. Enrichment for older children is provided through music, arts and character-building programs.

The Salvation Army of Nampa (families and children)

The Salvation Army of Nampa faithfully serves its community by providing a comprehensive food pantry, extensive children’s programming, including an after school program and a special 10 week summer day camp geared for working parents, as well as rapid rehousing program, emergency winter housing and a day shelter providing 2-meals a day, showers, laundry and case management.

The Salvation Army of Twin Falls (families and children)

Last year the Salvation Army of Twin Falls provided over 57,000 services to people in the community including hot meals, showers, food boxes, school supplies, clothing and household item vouchers, and coats. After-school and summer programs have also become heavily utilized resources for the children of Twin Falls.

This year, instead of a single day of giving at donation sites across southwest Idaho, 7Cares Idaho Shares is a two week online donation drive from Monday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 13.

The mission of 7Cares Idaho Shares is to aid local charities serving the people in our communities who need help the most.

Every donation provides nutritious food to children, seniors, veterans, and families throughout Idaho, as well as housing and heating assistance.

As the temperature drops, the need for food, shelter and aid grows. The goal is to fully stock the shelves and fill the coffers of these nonprofits for winter.

According to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, the number of Idahoans experiencing food insecurity is projected to rise by 16.2%, or an additional 93,800 people in 2020. Food insecurity among children in Idaho is projected to rise 22.1%, or an additional 42,300 children. Put another way, that’s one in six adults and one in four children.

Also new for 2020: Show us how you're helping your community

