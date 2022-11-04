Idaho man killed in crash on I-84 near Burley

Idaho State Police said an 18-year-old man died at the scene after his pickup rolled over.

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that killed one man early Friday morning on Interstate 84 east of Burley.

Police said the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday near mile marker 206.5 in Minidoka County. An 18-year-old man died at the scene. He was the only person involved in the crash. Police said he drove off the roadway and overcorrected when his pickup truck rolled off the median. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The name of the driver killed in the crash has not been released. Police said he was from American Falls, and was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram.

Traffic was blocked for about three hours while emergency responders helped those involved and cleared the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Watch more Local News: