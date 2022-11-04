Crash blocks Highway 95 between Council and New Meadows

Conditions have been snowy Friday on mountain roads in Idaho.

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — Update: The Idaho Transportation Department indicated U.S. 95 is no longer blocked as of 4 p.m. Friday. ITD still reports packed snow on the road in the area.

An early-November winter storm is bringing snow to much of Idaho above the Treasure and Magic valleys, and winter driving conditions to mountain roads and highways.

A crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 95 at milepost 152 near Pine Ridge was blocking the highway between Council and New Meadows. KTVB is working to gather more details about the crash. The online road report from the Idaho Transportation Department advises extreme caution in the area.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for all of north and north-central Idaho as well as the West Central Mountains, the Sawtooths and Stanley Basin, the Sun Valley area, the Upper and Lower Snake plains in eastern Idaho, and the Caribou, Bear River and Big Hole mountain ranges in eastern Idaho.

Are you #IdahoReady for some winter weather? Snow and rain are in the forecast. If this is your first time driving in the snow this season, remember to slow down, leave space between cars, and turn off cruise control.

