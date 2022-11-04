I-84 westbound lanes reopened between Baker City and LaGrande

The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound lanes of I-84 between Baker City and LaGrande after weather conditions promoted a closure Friday.

BAKER CITY, Ore. — Update: The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound lanes of I-84 between Baker City and LaGrande after weather conditions promoted a closure Friday afternoon.

Weather conditions and spun out trucks blocking lanes prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 between Baker City and LaGrande, ODOT reported Friday afternoon.

The closure stretched from Exit 302 in Baker City to LaGrande Exit 265. The westbound side of I-84 was also closed to trucks starting at Exit 374 in Ontario. ODOT said the closures were mainly due to trucks not chaining up, then spinning out and blocking the roadway.

Closures of I-84 through eastern Oregon often include long stretches because space for trucks to pull off the road is limited between Ontario and Pendleton.

This was Friday's second closure on I-84 in eastern Oregon. The eastbound lanes near Exit 256 west of LaGrande were closed in the morning because of a hazard posed by a disabled vehicle.

Conditions in the area have been snowy and icy.

Oregon road reports are posted online at TripCheck and are available by telephone. Travelers calling from outside Oregon are asked to call 503-588-2941. In Oregon, call 511 or 800-977-6368 for updates.

Idaho road reports are also posted online and accessible by phone at 511.

