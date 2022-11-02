Boise man killed in crash on Highway 55

Police said the driver attempted to pass another vehicle while traveling southbound on the highway. The pickup went off the opposite shoulder and hit a culvert.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 55 in Valley County Wednesday, Idaho State Police reported.

Police said the 59-year-old attempted to pass another vehicle while traveling southbound on the highway. The GMC pickup went off the opposite shoulder and hit a culvert.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 128. Idaho State Police said the road was icy at the time of the incident.

The driver, whose name has not been released, died after being taken to a local hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to ISP's news release.

Idaho State Police said, "evidence was found on scene to indicate that alcohol may have been involved" in Wednesday's crash. The incident is under investigation.

Both lanes of Idaho Highway 55 were blocked for roughly three hours following the crash.

