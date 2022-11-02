This fall, watch out for deer and debris while driving

In the last year, the Idaho Transportation Department cited that around 275 single-car crashes were from hitting wild animals.

BOISE, Idaho — Fall is a great time in Idaho to go out for a drive and see the vibrant colors of the changing of the seasons but AAA wants to remind people that it's also the time to be extra cautious while driving.

"When you're driving this fall, please keep in mind that the road is a very dynamic environment. Conditions can change with little or no warning," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "While it's always important to be an engaged driver, fall is a good time to be extra alert."

According to a press release, in the last year the Idaho Transportation Department cited that around 275 single-car crashes were from hitting a wild animal, 460 multi-vehicle crashes involved shifting or falling cargo and 275 single-car crashes involved collisions with road debris.

"About a third of debris-related crashes occur between 10:00 AM and 3:59 PM, a time when many people are hauling heavy items like furniture or construction equipment, or cumbersome items like pruned tree branches and other landscaping materials," Conde said. "A big windstorm can also drop debris on the road at any time."

Besides the possibility of hitting things, many accidents are also caused by drivers that swerve in attempts to avoid a crash. Previous research done by AAA states that injury results 43% of the time a driver attempts to avoid a crash, rather than only 16% of injuries that occur when drivers hit things like wildlife and debris. Additionally, debris crashes are four times as likely to occur on highways because people are driving faster and have less time to react.

"Idaho is a very beautiful place this time of year, but please don't get mesmerized by the amazing fall foliage," Conde said. "It's better to pull over and take a stroll in a safe location than to be distracted from the highest priority, which is getting to your destination safely."

AAA has tips for helping drivers avoid accidents this season

For wildlife:

Actively scan the road. In the fall, many large animals are active at dawn and dusk, and many are also coming down from higher elevations during mating season.

If you see an animal, slow down – many travel in groups of two or three, including deer.

Keep your headlights clean and use high beams when there's no oncoming traffic.

If you see an animal in the road, focus on slowing, not swerving. Swerving could result in a roll-over crash, or you could end up in oncoming traffic.

Always wear your seat belt. A collision with a large animal can be just as dangerous as hitting another vehicle.

To scare the animal away, slow down, move over if necessary, and honk the horn.

For debris:

Always properly secure any loads, if not, drivers could get an expensive ticket.

Take care of your car. Badly worn or underinflated tires can suffer blowouts that produce debris. Regularly inspect your vehicle for loose or corroded parts.

Avoid tailgating and increase your following distance to have more time to react.

Use good judgment when opting to avoid road debris. With crumple zones, air bags, seat belts, and advanced braking systems, your vehicle may be better designed for an impact than for taking evasive action to avoid something on the road.

Drive defensively and maintain a safety cushion around your vehicle. Always have an "out."

