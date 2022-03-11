Boise firefighters prevent interior damage in house fire

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters quickly worked to halt flames on the exterior of a home on West Foxfire Street Thursday night, the Boise Fire Department announced.
In photos posted by Boise Fire on social media, flames are seen engulfing the side of the home, including a fence and the edge of the roof. The department said firefighters kept the fire from extending to the interior of the house.
According to Boise Fire, nobody was injured in the incident, including residents, firefighters and pets.
The cause of the fire Thursday is under investigation by the Boise Fire Department.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.
