The Idaho Veterans Parade is back and in-person

For those who can't attend, KTVB will broadcast and livestream the event Saturday. A special ceremony will open the event, followed by the parade at 10:10 a.m.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Veterans Day Parade is back after a three-year hiatus. The parade is on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. on the Idaho State Capitol steps. For those who can't attend in-person, KTVB will be livestreaming the event at KTVB.COM and broadcasting live on Newschannel 7.1.

A special ceremony will open the event, followed by the parade at 10:10 a.m. The route starts on 8th Street and then goes east on Jefferson to 4th Street, turns to Bannock and ends on 10th Street.

This year's parade theme is in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force. According to the parade's website; "The Idaho Veterans Parade's Mission is to recognize the sacrifices and honor the services of all Armed Forces veterans of the United States of America and heighten community awareness, appreciation, and value of the military service to our nation."

The Grand Marshal for this year's parade is Major General Darrell V. Manning (USAF, Retired). According to the website, Manning is a highly-decorated pilot whose achievements and awards include, "two awards of the Distinguished Service, the Medal Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, Combat Readiness Medal, National Defense Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, the Selective Service Meritorious Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, State of Idaho Service Ribbon and the State of Idaho Emergency Duty Ribbon."

The parade has always been a favorite with the community and the Veterans Day Parade Committee is a non-profit. For more information, people can contact Administration@IdahoVeteransParade.org.

Watch more Local News: