Coroner identifies Boise house fire victim

David Taylor, 63, of Boise was pronounced dead shortly after Boise Police officers located him in a house fire Thursday night.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified the victim who passed from a house fire in Boise on Oct. 27.

David Taylor, 63, of Boise was pronounced dead shortly after Boise Police officers located him in a house fire on N. Aborcrest Court Thursday night.

The Boise Fire Department (BFD) responded to the fire around 10 p.m. to a two-story house with one victim, but fire crews were unable to enter the residence because parts of the house were already collapsing and had a risk of continuing to collapse, a news release from Boise Fire (BFD) said.

According to BFD, two trucks, seven engines, one ambulance, two battalion chiefs and one division chief responded. Fire crews had the flames under control after 20 minutes, the release said.

“Crews were operating in a very hazardous environment and made numerous attempts to find a way to enter the collapsing structure. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” said Aaron Hummel, Boise Fire’s Division Chief of Operations. “I commend the Boise and Meridian fire crews for their quick response in preventing the fire from spreading to surrounding homes.”

Boise Police and BFD are currently investigating the cause of the fire, but no other injuries have been reported.

Watch more Local News: