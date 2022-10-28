House fire in Boise leaves one dead

A fire on N. Arborcrest Ct. left one dead on Thursday, Boise Fire said. The cause is still under investigation.

BOISE, Idaho — A house fire on N. Aborcrest Court on Thursday night has left one person dead.

Boise Fire Department responded to the fire around 10 p.m. Oct. 27 to a two-story house with one victim, but fire crews were unable to enter the residence because of parts of the house already collapsing as well as the risk of continuing collapse, a news release from Boise Fire (BFD) said.

According to BFD, two trucks, seven engines, one ambulance, two battalion chiefs and one division chief responded.

Fire crews had the flames under control after 20 minutes, the release said.

Boise Police and BFD are currently investigating the cause of the fire and the identity of the victim inside the house will be released by the Ada County Coroner.

No other injuries were reported, BFD said.

“Crews were operating in a very hazardous environment and made numerous attempts to find a way to enter the collapsing structure. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” said Aaron Hummel, Boise Fire’s Division Chief of Operations. “I commend the Boise and Meridian fire crews for their quick response in preventing the fire from spreading to surrounding homes.”

