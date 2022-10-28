Boise Police looking for missing 15-year-old

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway last seen on Oct. 4.
Kaylise was last seen on the 3000 block of S Milwaukee Ln., wearing a black tube sweater and black ripped jeans. Police believe she is possibly headed to Albany or Sweet Home, Oregon.
Boise Police are asking anyone with information on Kaylise's whereabouts to contact dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho.
