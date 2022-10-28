Habitat for Humanity launching new playhouse donation program

"Through this partnership, our families' children can have a space to call and take as their own," Kimber Russell with Jannus, Inc. said.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with Jannus, Inc. to launch a new children's playhouse donation program.

The playhouses will be delivered to families in need across the Treasure Valley, while offering a unique volunteer experience for individuals or groups looking for a meaningful and creative way to serve the community.

"We are excited to be partnering with Jannus, Inc. on such a fun community project," Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity executive director, Janessa Chastain said. "Our Playhouse Program represents the joy that comes with having a space that you can play in, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have this partnership."

Funds raised by the program will be allocated to other Habitat projects, like building homes or communities. Companies are able to contribute to or sponsor a build, through a minimum donation of $2,500 per playhouse.

"Through this partnership, our families' children can have a space to call and take as their own," Economic Opportunity by Jannus, Inc. assistant director, Kimber Russell said.

Earlier this year, a soft launch of the program was held through the help of Wells Fargo. Nine Wells Fargo employees built, finished and painted the home which was later delivered to a Jannus, Inc. family.

"Wells Fargo has been invested in the Boise community for years and we feel it is important to partner with organizations like Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity to benefit the community as a whole," Wells Fargo vice president and senior social impact specialist, Lauren Hornett said. "We feel it is our social responsibility to make Boise a better place to call home."

