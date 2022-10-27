33 people naturalized as U.S. citizens in Boise

People from 17 different countries became new citizens of the U.S. during a naturalization ceremony.

BOISE, Idaho — Citizenship is something that some people may take for granted; for others, it can be a years-long achievement that they have to earn. 33 people became new citizens of the U.S. Thursday in a naturalization ceremony at the federal courthouse in Boise.

Magistrate Judge Debora Grasham was the first to welcome the new American citizens. She said it was a much happier day in the courtroom than normal.

The 33 new citizens came from 17 different countries.

"I was born in Congo but I was raised in Uganda," Jeremiah, one of the naturalized citizens said. "So I came here today to receive my United States citizenship. I'm just happy that I was able to accomplish that."

The day was a long time coming for many, with some waiting as long as 12 years to be able to call themselves American citizens.

"Today I became a citizen of the USA. I'm really happy about that," one naturalized citizen, who had worked toward naturalization for 12 years said. "Now I have a job, I teach kids in a preschool - and I love them very much. I want to be a good citizen, I want to be a good teacher, and I want to be a good mom."

Judge Grasham greeted everyone in their native language. She also urged the new citizens to be active participants in their country and community by doing things like voting and serving on jury duty.

The 33 new Americans took an Oath of Allegiance, giving them the rights and responsibilities of a U.S. citizen.

The naturalization ceremony ended with everyone receiving their official paperwork. A video message from Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor was played and then everyone in the courtroom recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

“It’s a very big day, I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time," Jeremiah said. "And now that it’s finally here I’m happy for it.”

Jeremiah's family was in the courtroom to celebrate the ceremony.

KTVB spoke to several other naturalized citizens today. The overall feelings in the courtroom were of accomplishment, appreciation, and excitement for their new citizenship.

